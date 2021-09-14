Police get major clues in murder of rowdy at Bangalore Football Stadium

Probing the brutal hacking of a history-sheeter, Ashoknagar police said they have gathered some clues about the assailants and may nab them in a day or two.

Aravind alias Lee (26) was hacked to death inside the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) football ground on Sunday. His assailants chased him from the adjacent BBMP ground. Police now have the footage of the killers chasing Aravind and attacking him.

Police are analysing the footage to determine the spot where the assailants assembled and from where they followed him. “We have identified a few suspects and gathered major clues about them. We suspect a few rowdy elements of Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar and surrounding areas.”

A senior official said Aravind had developed rivalry with some gangs involved in rowdy activities. He also had rivalry with local football players. Most of the 13 cases against him concerned attacks or fights related to football. Aravind also assaulted some people for observing him. “We are investigating all possible angles, including the possible involvement of a football-related rival. We’ll crack the case at the earliest.”

Aravind was involved in attempt to murder, assault and preparation for dacoity. He was booked and sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in May. He approached the high court challenging the acts invoked against him and had come out on bail in July.

Although he did not have any cases against him after coming out on bail, he continued his rivalry with some people in the area.

