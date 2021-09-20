Police inspector caught by ACB for bribe sent to jail

Chikkajala police inspector Raghavendra S R, arrested on Saturday for taking a bribe in a land dispute, has been remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

The inspector and a friend, also named Raghavendra, were allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). The inspector allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh to evict trespassers from a five-acre land in Shettigere near the airport. The landowner allegedly paid him Rs 8 lakh, but the inspector demanded full payment. The landowner complained to the ACB.

The corruption watchdog asked the complainant to go to the inspector with the money. The inspector asked him to give the money to his friend. That's how the ACB caught both of them.

Second arrest in case

Raghavendra is the second inspector to be trapped by the ACB in the same land case.

In January this year, his predecessor, Yeshwanth, was trapped by the corruption watchdog.

On Sunday, the court sent both the men to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara, an ACB source said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: