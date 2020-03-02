Police seize SIMs given on fake papers, nab store owner

A mobile phone store owner has been arrested for selling SIM cards to foreigners and dubious people from other states by creating fake documents.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said Syed Sibghatullah, 32, whose store named 'Best Buy' is located in Kammanahalli, charged between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for each SIM card. Police raided his store on Saturday evening.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Sibghatullah's main customers were foreign nationals, many of them staying illegally in India and peddling drugs. "He wouldn't take any documents from the customers but rather created fake papers of random people and got the SIM cards activated. He possessed photocopies of many fake documents," Patil said.

Police are investigating the source of these fake documents and how long had Sibghatullah been in the business. They have seized both activated and new SIM cards from his store. A case has been registered against him at the Banaswadi police station.