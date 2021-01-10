Posing as DySP, man attempts to extort money from PWD official

Posing as a DySP with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a man asked an executive engineer of the Karnataka Public Works Department to book flight tickets to Sri Lanka and deposit money in his account.

In his complaint with the Halasuru Gate police, B M Dhananjaya Murthy, EE, Building Section, said his colleague passed on a number to him at 4.55 pm on January 5, saying someone had called for him on the office landline and asked him to return the call.

When Murthy called, the man who spoke introduced himself as Jagadish, DySP of ACB, and said several cases have been pending against Murthy and he would investigate them the following day. Jagadish made multiple calls to Murthy till 7.40 pm asking him to book flight tickets to Sri Lanka and Manasa Sarovara for a group of people known to him.

On January 6, Jagadish sent a few bank accounts to Murthy and asked him to deposit money into those accounts.

Unable to bear the harassment, Murthy filed a complaint.

An investigating officer said police have taken up a case under IPC Sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 419 (cheating by impersonation) and are investigating.