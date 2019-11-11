Posing as MLA's son, man abducts and rapes jobseeker

A man claiming to be the son of an MLA allegedly abducted and raped a 26-year-old woman after promising her a job in his hotel.

Police are questioning the suspect, identified as Jahangeer alias Karthik Reddy, but are yet to arrest him.

In a police complaint, the woman said the suspect introduced himself as Karthik Reddy and claimed his father was an MLA. He said he owned a chain of hotels and hospitals in and around Bengaluru and offered her a job after learning that she was looking for one.

On November 7, he met her at a hotel on MG Road and forced her to sit in his Škoda car (TN 56/A556). He snatched her phone and wallet and drove aimlessly for some time. He later checked into a room in an OYO serviced apartment in Kadubeesanahalli and demanded sexual favours, according to the woman’s complaint.

The woman said that when she refused, the suspect said his real name was Jahangeer and threatened to shoot her with a pistol. He then sexually assaulted her and forced her to sleep naked with him. The next day, he locked her in the room and left but she somehow managed to sneak out. She later lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Halasuru police.

Police said they obtained the CCTV footage of the serviced apartment and detained the suspect on Sunday. “It’s a sensitive case. We will thoroughly question the suspect before deciding on his arrest,” a senior police officer said. Requisite medical tests have been conducted, the officer added.