Posing as RSS functionary, man dupes hundreds with lucrative job offers in Bengaluru

Falsely claiming to be an RSS functionary, a 52-year-old Nagarbhavi resident duped hundreds by promising jobs, saying he would get work done with the government, and assuring them of president’s posts in boards and even MP seats.

Following a complaint filed by a city-based businessman, Central Crime Branch (CCB) police took a search warrant from the court and raided the residence of Yuvraj Swamy.

The businessman accused Swamy of cheating him of Rs 1 crore, saying he knew important people and promised a high-ranking position in the transport department.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said an FIR was registered on receiving the complaint.

When police raided Swamy’s house on Wednesday morning, they seized Rs 26 lakh in cash and cheques addressed to the accused worth Rs 91 crore. They arrested Swamy and took him into custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Swamy has duped many using fake identities and with false claims that he is close to a central minister.

He checked himself into a five-star hotel to impress many on his alleged connections with the high command.

An investigating official said he was taking cash and cheques with the promise to get their work done.