Rekha Kadiresh murder: Sister-in-law arrested

Mala, her son Arul, daughter-in-law and local residents D'Souza and Rajesh are being questioned

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 03:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a sister-in-law of former BJP coporator Rekha Kadiresh over her brutal murder. 

Mala, her son Arul, daughter-in-law and local residents D'Souza and Rajesh are being questioned about their role in the murder, a source said. 

Rekha was hacked to death near her home on Thursday. Police tracked down the suspected killers, Peter and Surya, on Friday. 

Police said Rekha's husband Kadiresh had moved to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu along with his sister Mala. Both were jailed for murder. Kadiresh was designated as a history-sheeter, and he later entered politics. He was himself murdered in February 2018. 

Police say there's a property dispute behind Rekha's murder. "Kadiresh helped his sister and relatives financially. After his murder, Rekha kept them away and didn't give them any money. Mala was livid at being denied a share in Kadiresh's property. Rekha slapped a relative of Mala recently," a police officer said. 

Bengaluru
murder
Arrest

