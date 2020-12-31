Retd RBI manager 'killed by drug addict son' in property dispute

A retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee was allegedly killed by his son over a row at the RBI quarters in Bharathinagar.

Police said Capt Amarnath, 61, a resident of Mumbai, was killed by his 27-year-old son Manank.

Police detained Manank and are interrogating him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said Manank was addicted to drugs and in rehabilitation treatment. Manank came to the city with Amarnath three days ago. Amarnath has been separated from his wife and is in a relationship with another woman.

He allegedly planned to register his property in her name. Enraged over the relationship and Amarnath’s decision to transfer the property, Manank poured hot water on Amarnath and stabbed him to death. Amarnath retired as RBI manager this year.

He has a property in the city and has been constructing residential buildings. He wanted to spend his retired life in Bengaluru. He came to the city with his son to oversee construction activities and was staying in RBI quarters. Though Manank claims he beat Amarnath to death with a belt, police found stab injuries on the body. Police are waiting for the doctor’s report to know the cause of death.

Manank had dropped out of the BTech course and is currently unemployed. A murder case has been registered at the Bharathinagar police station. Further probe is on.