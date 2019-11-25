Rowdy caught in police shooting

A history-sheeter, allegedly hired by a businessman to kill his trade rival-uncle, has been arrested in police shooting.

Prabhu, who has a long record of serious crimes such as attempted murder, robbery and burglary, was hired through another history-sheeter by Nagesh, who runs a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in Peenya, North Bengaluru.

He was tasked with killing Nagesh’s uncle and business rival, Somanatha. Nagesh had been very jealous of Somanth’s booming business at a time he suffered losses.

Nagesh decided to eliminate Somanatha and take over his business. He contacted Krishnoji Rao, a history-sheeter from Jnanbharathi, and promised him Rs 10 lakh for the hit job. Rao, in turn, hired Prabhu and paid him an advance.

A senior police officer said that Prabhu and his associate attacked Somanath when the latter was returning home on

November 6.

Somanatha was seriously wounded but survived and gave a statement to the police.

Soon after the attack, police arrested Rao but Prabhu was absconding.

Peenya police inspector Mudduraju and his team got a tip-off about the whereabouts of Prabhu and went to arrest him but he attacked policemen Ranganath and Ramamurthy in a bid to escape. Mudduraju warned Prabhu but the latter kept attacking.

In self-defence, the inspector shot him in the leg.