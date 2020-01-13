Rowdy killed for not repaying Rs 20K loan

A history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a six-member gang in western Bengaluru’s JJ Nagar shortly after Sunday midnight.

Police suspect that Suheb Pasha, 34, was murdered by a man named Khalid, 35, his relative Wasim, 36, and four others. Police said Pasha was involved in crimes such as robbery and attempted murder.

Khalid had lent Pasha Rs 20,000 and had been demanding repayment. The duo had fought over the matter.

A defiant Pasha had refused to repay the loan and allegedly attacked Khalid.

Khalid allegedly vowed revenge and roped in his relative Wasim, who was involved in rowdy activities. Around 12.45 am on Sunday, the gang waylaid Pasha in JJ Nagar and attacked him with lethal weapons.

JJ Nagar police said they had opened a case of murder and had received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the gang.