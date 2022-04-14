Rowdy on the run after road-rage attack shot at by police

A 22-year-old history-sheeter wanted in a case of attempted murder was shot and arrested by the police near Bhoopasandra, North Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sharanappa, a resident of Lottegollahalli, allegedly attacked constable Mallappa Kadli when the police team tried to apprehend him.

Police said Sharanappa was wanted in an attempted murder case. On April 9, he and two of his friends allegedly attacked Venu, 44, a garage owner, with a lethal weapon, seriously wounding him. In particular, Sharanappa attacked Venu's shoulder with a lethal weapon. Venu had confronted Sharanappa as the latter's parked bike blocked the road.

While the Sanjaynagar police nabbed a juvenile suspect in the case, Sharanappa remained elusive. Early on Wednesday morning, police received information that he was spotted near Bhoopasandra.

A team headed by inspector Balaraj J rushed to the spot to nab him. Sharanappa attacked Kadli with the same weapon that he had used to attack Venu. Balaraj fired a warning shot, asking him to surrender, but he tried to attack other policemen. So Balaraj shot him in the right knee with his service pistol.

Sharanappa collapsed. Police have admitted him to a hospital. Kadli is also hospitalised.

Sharanappa is a history-sheeter at the Sanjaynagar police station. He started committing crimes in 2017 when he was a minor. There are 12 cases against him, including one murder and four attempted murders. He aspired to be a big-time gangster.

