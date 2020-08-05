Rowdy sheeter shot in the leg while attempting to escape in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru City Police opened fire on a 32-year-old rowdy sheeter near rolling mill in KG Halli in East Bengaluru in the early hours on Wednesday.

The injured rowdy sheeter has been identified as Anees Ahmad, a resident of DJ Halli.

Ahmad was absconding for the last two-and-a-half years.

The police opened fire after he attacked two policemen when a team of officials took him to the spot to recover a weapon used in a murder case that happened in KG Halli recently.

The injured policemen have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Shaju Anthony and Head Constable Shrinivas Murthy.

SD Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said, "Ahmad attacked two policemen, the KG Halli police station Inspector Ajay Sarathi warned Ahmad to stop attacking policemen and surrender, but he tried to escape, so he had to open fire on his leg. The bullet hit the left leg of Ahmad and he collapsed. The rowdy sheeter is undergoing treatment in Dr Ambedkar hospital."

The two injured policemen were treated for their minor injuries.

Ahmad is suspected to be involved in around 20 cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, hurt and other cases. He has committed offences in various areas in North-East, North, East and Central Bengaluru and he is rowdy sheeter of DJ Halli police station, Sharanappa said.

The associates of Ahmad had attacked city policemen in Kolar district when the team had gone to nab them. The accused is also involved in troubling residents of East Bengaluru for their valuables, he added.