Sandalwood drug case: Actors Diganth, Aindrita Ray get notice to appear before CCB

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have served notice to couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray in a Sandalwood linked drug scandal case on Tuesday afternoon. The couple are asked to appear before the CCB officials in the CCB office on Wednesday around 11 am.

Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) confirmed the notice has been issued to the couple. They will be interrogated related to the drug case.

Diganth is the first male actor from Sandalwood to get a notice from CCB.

A senior officer said, "we cannot disclose the exact evidence against the couple or which accused has revealed their names, tomorrow once we question them, further details can be shared. Aindrita and Diganth have received the notice and assured the police to appear tomorrow."

After Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, the couple seems to be in trouble from the Sandalwood family.

A senior officer speaking to DH said, apart from a few accused arrested in the drug peddling case have revealed the names of the couple, they have also got some technical evidence of them having attended the parties organised by the few accused.

The couple will be questioned in regard to the parties and their contacts with the accused persons including Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Thonse and others.

Aindrita had also attended the party held in a casino in Sri Lanka that was said to have been organised by Shaik Fazil who is allegedly said to be a close aide of MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.