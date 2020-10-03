Sandalwood drug case: FSL returns Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi’s hair samples citing faulty process

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad has returned the hair samples of actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi stating that due process was not followed while submitting the evidence for testing.

The two Sandalwood stars are currently being probed as part of the investigation into the film industry’s alleged links to drug rackets.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the hair samples were sent back due to minor technical problems, adding that they have now been rectified and the samples have once again been submitted at FSL Hyderabad.

While the blood and urine samples sent for testing are with FSL, this is the first time a hair test is being done to produce additional evidence, the JCP said.

“The technical data has been gathered,” Patil said, adding that eyewitness accounts, cellphone call record details, and hair samples will be additional evidence.

The two actors are accused of using and dealing with LSD in parties.

A senior official said Viren Khanna, the other accused in the case, has refused to cooperate with the investigation, so police have obtained permission to conduct a polygraph test and other scientific tests to get more leads in the case.