Sandalwood drugs scandal: 'Evasive' Ragini Dwivedi complains about mosquitoes

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi is reportedly not cooperating in the police investigation into the Sandalwood drug scandal.

Ragini, who is in police custody for three days, is either maintaining silence or saying she has already answered the questions asked by the police and that she will not answer them any more, according to a senior police officer.

Ragini has been housed at the Government State Home for Women after she complained to the magistrate about health issues.

On Sunday, police inspectors Puneeth Kumar and Anjumala T Nayak questioned her for almost three hours, but she isn’t cooperating, the officer said. When asked about suspected drug peddlers, she reportedly said she didn’t know them.

A senior officer, who is supervising the investigation, played down Ragini’s alleged reticence, saying they had got “strong evidence” against her. “She is one of the main suspects and we’ve got a watertight case against. We may ask the court to extend her police custody because she isn’t cooperating,” the officer added.

Mosquito bites

If sources are to be believed, Ragini is shouting at policewoman guarding her.

She reportedly complained about the poor facilities, especially the mosquitoes, at the women’s home, and demanded that she be shifted to a better place, the sources said.

Ragini’s mother Rohini continues to visit the women’s home in an attempt to provide her food and clothes. On Sunday, too, she brought her food and other items.

CCB officials allowed her to see Ragini for two minutes “on humanitarian grounds”, but made sure that she didn’t talk to her.

Since Ragini is in police custody, court permission is required to meet her, the sources said.

The officials also allowed the actress to have home food.