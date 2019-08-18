Scuffle over Tamil songs at Utsav

Tension gripped JJ Nagar on Saturday night when the members of pro-Kannada organisation stopped an orchestra for singing Tamil songs.

According to the JJ Nagar police, the locals had organised the orchestra programme as part of Gangamma Devi Utsav. It is said the orchestra singers sang only Tamil songs, and the residents complained to pro-Kannada organisation about this.

The activists of the outfit rushed to the spot and raised an objection.

The Tamil group and the activists started abusing each other and in a fit of rage, some of them hit women also. In the scuffle, four people were injured. The situation was brought under control by the police, who took them to the custody.

A case has been filed against five members of pro-Kannada organisations based on a complaint by Mukesh, a resident of JJ Nagar, who was part of the organiser of the orchestra.