Separate accidents leave two dead

A motorcyclist died while the pillion rider was wounded after a speeding tractor rammed their two-wheeler on CMH Road in eastern Bengaluru.

Raghavendra, 33, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, and his friend Subramani were riding the two-wheeler when the tractor rear-ended it.

As Raghavendra fell on the right side of the road, the tractor’s wheels ran him over, killing him on the spot. Subramani escaped as he fell on the left side. The jurisdictional Halasuru traffic police arrested the tractor driver.

In another accident, two motorcycles collided in Whitefield, killing a rider and wounding another.

Ramadas, 45, was coming from Kannamangala while Manohar, the other bike rider, was coming in the opposite direction. After the motorcycles collided, Ramadas died on the way to a hospital.