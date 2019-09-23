Shopkeeper selling ‘Pailwan’ clip for Rs 10 arrested

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 23 2019, 01:11am ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2019, 02:05am ist

Police have made another arrest over the piracy of Kannada film 'Pailwan'. A 32-year-old mobile phone store owner has been apprehended for selling a pirated clip of the movie for as little as Rs 10. 

Praveen, a resident of Netaji Nagar, was arrested by the KP Agrahara police following a complaint filed by the film's producer, Swapna Krishna. 

Police said Praveen had downloaded the video from a website and was selling it to customers by copy-pasting it in their pen drives for Rs 10. "This is a clear violation of the Copyright Act," a police officer said. 

Just last week, the cybercrime Police of the Central Crime Branch had arrested a 19-year-old student from Nelamangala for uploading and sharing the link of 'Pailwan' on Facebook. 

