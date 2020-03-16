Single mother looking to remarry loses Rs 6 lakh to conman

A single mother lost Rs 6 lakh to a suspected conman who not only promised to marry her but also offered to help her get a Rs 70 lakh business loan, police said.

The 36-year-old graphic designer had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website on her mother's prodding. Her husband had deserted her and married another woman after she gave birth to a disabled son last year. In order to be financially independent, she set up a stationery shop and started living with her mother and son.

On January 2, 2020, one Rahul alias Manjunath contacted her on the matrimonial website. He claimed to be a bank manager and showed interest in meeting her. She met him twice, and he proposed to her. He also offered to help her get a Rs 70-lakh bank loan so that she could open her own graphic design centre. He, however, asked her to arrange Rs 6 lakh to bribe bank executives.

The woman paid the money online in instalments. But once all the money was paid, Rahul switched off his phone and became untraceable. The woman realised she had been cheated and filed a complaint with Girinagar police. A police officer said they were searching for the suspect.