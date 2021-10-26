Six, including 5 minors, held for forcing kids to smoke beedi in Bengaluru

Three teenagers were forced to smoke beedi when they went to play in the government school ground in B Narayanapura, East Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Based on a video clipping, Mahadevapura police have taken up a suo motu case and nabbed a 19-year-old man and five minors on Monday.

Police said the victims — aged 11, 12 and 13 and studying in classes 5, 6 and 7 — resided in the same neighbourhood as the accused boys. The boys were in the playground around 3 pm on Saturday. The accused were also on the ground and had asked the boys to smoke beedi. When the trio refused, they tried them to a tree and forced the beedi on them.

One of the boys filmed the incident and circulated it. Former corporator Srikanth forwarded the video to police sub-inspector Vinod Kumar. Kumar asked the boys' parents to file a complaint. Since they did not come forward, he filed a complaint based on the video.

A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC sections for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

