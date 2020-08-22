Six traffic cops suspended for chit-chatting in park during working hours

Six traffic police officers, including a woman cop, have been suspended for chit-chatting at a public park during working hours.

Dr Soumyalatha S K, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Wast), ordered the stringent action after she herself found the cops sitting inside the park instead of regulating traffic on August 11. What’s more, the police officers neither maintained social distance nor wore masks when the DCP noticed them during rounds. She suspended them until further orders the same day.

The cops belong to the Jalahalli traffic police station. They are assistant sub-inspector Manjunathaiah, head constable Nagaraju, constables Padmanabha, Madhusudhana, Vishwanath M and woman constable Sujana T.

The station house officer of the Jalahalli traffic police station had assigned different duties to the six cops. Manjunathaiah was posted at the BFW junction on Tumakuru Road, Nagaraju was assigned patrolling duties, Padmanabha and Madhusudhana were deployed at a traffic junction near the Jalahalli police station and Vishwanath was to man Gangamma Circle. But all of them left their posting and went to a park near Kannada Sahitya Koota on BEL Road. Sujana joined them from a nearby traffic junction where she had been posted.