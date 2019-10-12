Speeding milk van mows down army veteran

A 66-year-old ex-serviceman died after a speeding milk tanker crashed into his bike in Vidyaranyapura on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Appachcu, a native of Madikeri, who resided in Ramachandrapura with his wife.

A senior police official said the army veteran was going to Gangamma Gudi on his bike to visit his relatives. At 6.45 pm, when he reached Vidyaranyapura, the milk van coming in the opposite direction knocked him down and ran him over. The victim’s helmet broke into pieces.

Passersby rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Yelahanka traffic police, who rushed to the spot, seized the tanker but the driver managed to escape.

Police said they summoned the van’s owner Nagaraj and recorded his statement and are looking to apprehend the driver who was booked for reckless driving.