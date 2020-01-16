Speeding techie knocks down three walkers, one dies

A cook from West Bengal was killed after a speeding motorist drove into three pedestrians along Nallurahalli Main Road in eastern Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Two other pedestrians sustained injuries.

Krishnakanth, a 36-year-old software engineer, was driving his car (KA 53/ME 7223) from Siddapura to Nallurahalli past midnight on Wednesday. Around 1.15 am, as he neared Bright Beginnings Montessori Preschool on Nallurahalli Main Road, he lost control of the car and drove into a man walking on the extreme left of the road, knocking him down. Police identified the man as Arvind Meti, 23, a labourer. The car then veered off course, moved in zigzags and hit two more pedestrians — Prashuram Bhari, 35, a carpenter, and Shankar Das, 46, a cook — on the extreme right side of the road.

The accident drew local residents and passersby. Krishnakanth then managed to pull in. All the three injured pedestrians were rushed to Vydehi hospital in Krishnakanth's car. While doctors declared Das brought dead, Meti and Bhari are undergoing treatment.

A police alcometer indicated that Krishnakanth, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was not under the influence of alcohol. An officer said Krishnakanth appeared to have been speeding. Krishnakanth was subsequently arrested for causing death by negligence, rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering the life of others.

The jurisdictional Whitefield police said Das lived in Siddapura in the city and had been working as a cook for the past few years. "We are waiting for Das's family to come down to Bengaluru. We'll then conduct an autopsy and hand over the body to them," the officer said.