Student arrested after walking off with answer sheet

A BCom student is likely to lose an academic year after he allegedly ran off with his answer sheet from the exam hall last week. Police already arrested him after the college filed a complaint.

The student, a repeater candidate from a private college affiliated to Bengaluru Central University (BCU), wasn’t prepared for the third-semester exam and had taken it only under parental pressure.

A source in the university said the student walked out without handing over the Financial Accounting answer sheet to the invigilator, less than 45 minutes after the exam began.

The invigilator rang up the student soon after he had left, and asked for the answer sheet. The student started arguing that he handed over the booklet, the source said, quoting the invigilator. The invigilator then informed the college principal.

When contacted again, the student repeated his argument. It was then that the principal filed a police complaint. The student, however, revealed the truth during the police investigation.

University registrar N Chandrappa said the matter had been referred to the malpractice committee for further action. “Suitable action will be taken as per the examination guidelines. Such offences usually result in the debarment of the student for a year,” Chandrappa explained.