Student gets 29 stitches after muggers attack him on deserted rail platform

A student from Kerala underwent 29 stitches on the left hand after being attacked by a gang of three at a deserted platform of the Carmelaram railway station in southern Bengaluru on Monday night, police said.

Sahad Ali, 24, a native of Malappuram district, was waiting to board a train to Kozhikode when three men aged between 22-25 years walked up to him around 8.45 pm.

He was incidentally alone on the platform. One of the men demanded Rs 10. When Ali asked them why he should pay up, the gang became aggressive and attacked him. They robbed his mobile phone, Rs 500 in cash, PAN and debit cards and driving licence, and started to flee. Ali chased them down at the end of the platform and tried to get back his valuables.

The gang stabbed him on the left-hand multiple times. By this time, the incident caught the attention of the residents of a nearby apartment. The gang fled after the residents shouted at the attackers to spare Ali.

Ali later contacted his family from a resident’s mobile phone and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Baiyappanahalli railway police have registered a case following his complaint.

Attack on the railway track

In another case, Pantharapalya resident Sunil C, 27, was robbed of his two gold chains weighing about 25 grams by two muggers while he was relieving himself next to the railway track in Nayandahalli around 6.50 pm on November 6. Sunil was on the way to a grocer’s and had decided to walk through the railway track as it was a shorter route when the muggers arrived. The KSR Bengaluru railway police have taken up a case.