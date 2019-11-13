Student killed as bike hits parked lorry

A 21-year-old engineering student died and her classmate was wounded when their two-wheeler crashed into a stationary lorry in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Tanisha and Shreyada, 21, both third-year engineering students at REVA University, rented a bike at the institution and headed off towards the city. Tanisha, who was riding the bike, could not notice the lorry that was parked on the left side of Bagalur Main Road with its indicator switched off, and rear-ended it around 2.45 pm. She died on the spot. Her classmate is being treated in a hospital.

A senior police officer said the truck had been seized and the driver arrested for wrongful parking and causing death by negligence.