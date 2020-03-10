Student knocked down by speeding truck dies at hospital

A 21-year-old student, riding a bike, was knocked down by a speeding truck in Bagalur on Sunday night. The victim was severely injured in the incident and died in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment.

The victim has been identified as David, a resident of Baiyappanahalli. Around 10.45 pm, David was heading towards Gundappa Circle after meeting his friends when the truck collided with his bike head-on. David was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries. On realising what had happened, the driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

“We have taken up a case against the driver and have clues about his whereabouts. He will be arrested at the earliest,” an investigating officer said.

David had completed BCom and was in search of a job. The Chikkajala traffic police have taken up a case and are investigating.