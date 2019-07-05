Student loses Rs 11,000 to fraudster on e-comm portal

Posing as army personnel, conmen duped a 20-year-old student on an e-commerce portal in the guise of selling their vehicle to him and made away with Rs 11,000.

Priyadarshan (name changed) stated in his complaint that he wanted to buy a scooter. After searching on a prominent online portal, he came in contact with Lokesh, who claimed he was a soldier and works at a military canteen in Bengaluru. Through WhatsApp, he sent Priyadarshan his address card, army canteen smart card and also registration certificate of the scooter he wanted to sell.

Lokesh said as the scooter was second hand and had been brought from the army, he had to transfer the vehicle through the Indian Army card and bike transfer service and so test drive was not possible.

Lokesh gave phone number of one Mohith and asked Priyadarshan to transfer Rs 2,000 to Mohith and then he would show the vehicle. Mohith called Priyadarshan and asked to pay Rs 9,100 as a security deposit. After Priyadarshan made the payment through Paytm, Mohith denied of receiving it and later switched off his phone.

Priyadarshan realised he was cheated and approached the Koramangala police.