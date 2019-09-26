Student pushed from moving train for resisting robbery

A 23-year-old student was gravely injured after being pushed from a moving train near Kengeri railway station as he resisted the robbery attempt by three fellow passengers.

Sumanth Kumar, a native of Shankarnagar in Mandya, travelled to Bengaluru on September 21 to meet a friend and was returning by a MEMU Passenger Train.

As the train pulled off from Kengeri, three men in their early 20s surrounded Kumar who stood near the door. They threatened Kumar and snatched his mobile phone worth Rs 16,000. When Kumar resisted, they pushed him out of the train.

Kumar managed to reach the Kengeri railway station despite his serious injuries. A few passengers admitted him to a private hospital, from where he was shifted to the BGS Hospital.

Kumar filed a complaint with the City Railway Police, who filed a case.

This is the second incident of this kind in as many months. In August 25, 28-year-old defence personnel Madegowda was shoved from the moving train near the Krishnadevaraya Railway Station in Nayandahalli by robbers who tried to snatch his mobile phone. He was travelling in Tuticorin Express.

Madegowda’s wife and toddler child had to take the help of a fellow passenger to trace as he fell on the wayside of the tracks.

RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee said it may not be possible to deploy police personnel in all 199 trains operated out of the Bengaluru division.

“We’ve dynamic deployment on trains and compartments, identifying the possibility of crime. The number of cases has come down compared to previous years,” she added.