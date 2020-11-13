Three kg of Hashish oil, enough to serve thousands, seized before export

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) caught three men from Kerala allegedly carrying three kg of Hashish oil worth around Rs 25 lakh in a car near the Devanahalli tollgate in northern Bengaluru.

A primary investigation has revealed that the Hashish oil was meant to be illegally exported to Sri Lanka, Maldives and other countries.

NCB officials said they

received information that three persons were transporting narcotic drugs on October 9.

A team of officials rushed to the tollgate and intercepted a car bearing the Kerala registration number.

Vizag to Bengaluru

On checking the vehicle, they found 3 kg of Hashish Oil in three packets wrapped in brown adhesive tapes and stuck under the driver’s seat. They arrested Renjith R S, Sarang KK and Aneesh P D. The car is registered in Renjith’s name.

The officials learnt during the interrogation that the trio was bringing Hashish oil from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru and had plans to take it to Kerala.

Renjith, who drove the car, told the officials that the drug was for their own use and also for export to West Asia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

A senior NCB official said several people can consume a gram of Hashish oil and three kilos is a large quantity that could be served to many people.

Officials are probing to find out about the Visakhapatnam supplier and the buyers in Kerala and abroad.

Hashish oil is extracted from the steam of ganja plants and has the intoxicating effect for a prolonged period. It is commonly used by celebrities in rave parties.