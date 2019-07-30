Top cop honours two men who pinned down armed robber

Two bystanders who pinned down an armed robber before turning him over to the police earlier this month were felicitated by the city’s top cop.

On July 8, Chandrashekar, 25, and Avinash, 26, saw three men on a motorbike allegedly robbing a two-wheeler rider following a scuffle over road rage on Sanjaynagar Main Road. Khurram Pasha and two of his associates were allegedly trying to rob people.

Their motorbike brushed against another two-wheeler in front of Poorvika Mobiles store, leading to a heated argument with the rider who was clearly not at fault. The men pounced on him and robbed him of Rs 500, two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card.

They were about to flee when Avinash, who works at Poorvika Mobiles, and Chandrashekar, an employee at a bakery nearby, intervened.

Pasha took out a dagger. Avinash hit him with a helmet, felling his dagger. Chandrashekar and some other bystanders then quickly nabbed him. Seeing this, Pasha’s associates rode off on the motorbike.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed, seized Pasha’s dagger and hauled him up to the police station. The rider targeted by the gang filed a criminal complaint.

After a detailed interrogation, police learnt that Pasha was a serial robber. Based on his information, the police arrested both his associates.

The Sanjaynagar police informed their higher-ups about the brave efforts of Chandrashekar and Avinash. Police Commissioner Alok Kumar felicitated both of them at his office on Monday.