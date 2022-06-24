Transgenders cause ruckus at housewarming in Bengaluru

Four transgenders allegedly caused a ruckus at a housewarming ceremony in eastern Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar on Thursday morning.

They are said to have barged into businessman Lokesh's house in Pooja Garden during the housewarming and demanded money. While Lokesh paid them Rs 1,000, they asked for Rs 20,000, according to a police complaint.

When Lokesh refused to pay so much and asked them to leave, the transgenders abused the family and flashed at them. Lokesh then paid them Rs 2,500 but the transgenders wouldn't settle for anything less than Rs 20,000. Things got out of hand, and the transgenders attacked Lokesh's wife and father-in-law. The group fled using an auto when the family tried to call the police, as per the complaint. Few other transgenders were sitting in the auto.

Ramamurthy Nagar police have taken up a case.