TV actor Rakshith Gowda booked for violating night curfew

Television actor Rakshith Gowda aka Rakksh and his friends are accused of violating the night curfew by partying at a restaurant in southwestern Bengaluru well after midnight.

The Kengeri police have registered an FIR under the Disaster Management Act against Rakshith Gowda and his friends Abhishek, Ranjan, Ravichandran, Rakesh Kumar, Sharanya, and Anusha, among others for partying at the Ginger Lake View restaurant located on Uttarahalli Main Road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police rushed to the restaurant after receiving a phone call from local residents around 1 am that some people had gathered at the eatery and were “causing a ruckus”.

The cops took Gowda and all others to the Kengeri police station and booked them. Police said that the restaurant guard had let the group stay on well after closing hours and have vowed to take necessary action.

The actor and his friends told the police that they had gathered at the restaurant after a shoot.

Check out latest DH videos here