Two booked for offensive Facebook post on MLA Zameer

Two men have been booked for making offensive comments against Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Facebook.

A Facebook user named 'Sharath ITI', with the Helo ID 037612638, purportedly commented on Khan's mother. The post, since deleted, drew a comment from another user called 'Swamiji', allegedly abusing Muslims.

Mohammed Ayub Pasha, 42, a personal assistant at Khan's office, filed a police complaint about the post, which he is said to have seen around 10 am on January 7.

Pasha told police that the post and the comment had "insulted" Khan as well as Muslims. "Such posts not only hurt an individual but also provoke the minority community and may create communal clashes," he said.

Chamarajpet police have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act. An officer said: "We have taken up the case seriously and are making efforts to trace the people who posted it."