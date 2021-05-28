Two held for illegal sale of oxygen cylinders

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a hospital staffer and his friend for illegally selling oxygen cylinders and seized five jumbo cylinders from them.

While companies supply oxygen on requisition from a doctor, 27-year-old hospital employee Syed Sakib allegedly obtained the signature of the doctor when he was busy with patients. Sakib told the doctor there was a shortage of oxygen.

On receiving the stock, Sakib, a resident of Chinnayanpalya in Adugodi, gave them to his 34-year-old friend Arun Kumar, a resident of Robertsonpet in KGF. The duo sold each cylinder for Rs 50,000.

Each of the five jumbo cylinders contained 47 litres of oxygen and cost Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000.

Police received a tip-off that Kumar was transporting a cylinder to Doddaballapur from Bommanahalli. He was intercepted as he passed through Yelahanka New Town.

Besides the cylinders, police have also seized two cars from the duo and have registered a case against them in the Yelahanka New Town police station. Further investigations are on.