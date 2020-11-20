Two killed in serial accident in Nelamangala

Two people were killed in a serial accident in Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru early on Thursday morning, police said.

The pile-up occurred after the driver of a stationary truck with a Haryana registration number suddenly started driving towards Bengaluru.

The driver of a Maruti Omni moving right behind failed to control the vehicle and ended up hitting a motorcyclist. Both the car driver, identified as Binnamangala resident Sunil, 28, and Paramesh, 29, of Nelamangala, died in the crash. Meanwhile, a truck coming right behind collided with two more cars, said an officer from the Nelamangala traffic police station.

The driver of the truck that hit two cars was initially chased down by the public but he later managed to escape. Traffic came to a standstill on the busy BH Main Road but police quickly cleared the way after shifting the bodies for post-mortem.

A preliminary report showed that the victims had died of severe head injuries. Police are looking out for the truck driver.