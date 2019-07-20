Two men caught 'selling' two tusks

Two suspected ivory smugglers were caught trying to sell two elephant tusks on HMT Main Road near Jalahalli in northern Bengaluru on July 17.

Police said that Unnikrishnan, 35, from Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, and Jayaseelan, 38, from Anakaputhur in Chennai, were arrested following a tip-off. Police quoted them as saying that Vijay, a man from Erode, had supplied the tusks. Efforts are on to nab him.

Police said they had seized two tusks — 33 and 31 inches long — from the two men. A magistrate later remanded the men in the police custody for 10 days. Police intend to interrogate them to find out whether they had stored away more tusks.