Two more accused sentenced in stadium blast case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2020, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 01:40 ist
Two more men accused of carrying out bomb blasts at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in central Bengaluru 10 years ago have been convicted. A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sentenced both of them to eight years of imprisonment and fined Rs 4 lakh. 

Bomb blasts had occurred at different entrances of the stadium on April 17, 2010, a few minutes before the start of an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. 

On Tuesday, NIA special court judge Venkatesh R Hulgi sentenced Ghayur Ahmad Jamali and Aftab Alam alias Farook. Both the accused had recently pleaded guilty. 

With the latest convictions, six out of the total 14 accused have been found guilty in the case, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). Four accused pleaded guilty in 2018 and were sentenced to seven year's imprisonment the same year. 

Four more accused are still on trial. Among them is Yasin Bhatkal, the purported chief of Indian Mujahideen. Three more accused are absconding while another accused named Mohammed Qateel Siddiqui was murdered in Pune's Yerawada jail in 2012. 

