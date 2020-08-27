VHP backs govt action against Bengaluru rioters

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday backed the BJP government's move to act against rioters involved in the recent violence in Bengaluru's KG Halli, DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra.

"It is a good thing the state government has taken strict action against the rioters in the recent Bengaluru riots. As many vehicles, houses and national property was destroyed by fire during the riots by a section of Muslim society, we feel that the damages must be paid by the rioters," VHP general secretary Milind Parande said in a release.

Parande said such "senseless violence targeting the Hindu society had been orchestrated by a section of Muslims deliberately on flimsiest of excuses" and called for action against "forces and people inciting such violence and supporting it."

On the Ram Mandir, Parande said the VHP expected Lord Ram to sit in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in 2-3 years. "If, in the next 3-4 months, an appeal is made to make donations for building of the temple by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas, VHP is committed to support it wholeheartedly with all the strength at its disposal," he said.