Welder dies after falling 40 feet from metro station

A private welder died after accidentally falling from 40 feet at the National College metro station in southern Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

Ali Khan, 28 accidentally plunged through an open gap that was temporarily covered with a plastic sheet while going down the stairs of the metro station around 4.30 pm. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, said the jurisdictional VV Puram police.

A resident of Kumaraswamy Layout, Khan was brought to the site by a supervisor named Suhail for carrying out welding as part of an ongoing fabrication work inside the metro station. Khan and a few other workers were determining the work needed to be done over the next few days when the accident occurred, police said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had contracted the fabrication work to a private player. Police have booked Suhail for causing death by negligence.