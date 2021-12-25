Wife treats me like a slave, almost smothered me, alleges Bengaluru man

A private firm employee has filed a police complaint against his wife, saying she treats him like a slave and almost smothered him with a pillow.

Nagarabhavi resident Kiran (name changed) got married to Priya (name changed) in January 2020, and the couple moved into an apartment. A few days later, Kiran said, Priya began treating him like a slave and thrashing him frequently.

Priya would ask him to buy valuables and he bought everything she asked for, including a car for her personal use. The man claimed he took good care of his wife, but she kept harassing him for money and valuables. She fought with him on one or the other issue.

On September 25, Kiran had locked the door of their apartment at 10.30 pm as it was late, while Priya wanted to go out.

She asked him to hand her the door key, but he asked her not to go out since it was late and ignored her attempt to fight with him.

As he went to sleep in the bedroom, Kiran claims, Priya climbed on the bed and tried smothering him with a pillow. Struggling to breathe, Kiran pushed her. Priya then clawed at his chest and abdomen. She also bit him in the knee.

The duo called the police over the fight, who counselled them against fighting and took Kiran to the hospital for treatment.

The husband alleged that she lodged a dowry harassment case against him at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station despite him providing everything she asked. Kiran went to the court and got anticipatory bail in the case. He later lodged a complaint against Priya.

A senior official said the couple was prone to fighting. “We’ve taken the complaints from both and are investigating. We’ve counselled them to solve the issues,” he said.

