Woman at Bengaluru park dragged into car, gang-raped through the night

A 19-year-old woman was abducted by a gang of four persons from Koramangala and was gang-raped in a moving car for more than four hours.

The police swung into action and have arrested four persons involved in the crime. Sathish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran, aged between 22 and 26 years were nabbed after the incident. All four are residents of Ejipura and surrounding areas. They work in different private firms as office boys and others.

According to police, the woman—working in a private firm—was sitting in a park along with her male friend in National Games Village (NGF) in Koramangala around 9.30 pm on March 25. One of the accused staying nearby found the couple smoking in the park. He questioned them and cornered the, asking what they were up to. The couple got into an argument with the accused and asked him to mind his own business.

The accused left the park after the argument. After sometime, the woman's friend left and went back to his house nearby.

The accused who had argued with the couple came back to the park along with two of his friends. They found her sitting alone and got into an argument with her again. Meanwhile, another friend arrived at the spot in a car. They pulled her into the car around 11 pm and drove off towards Hosur Road and NICE Road.

According to the victim, the miscreants raped her in the moving car and drove back to Ejipura around 3.30 am, dropping her by the side of the road.

The victim, with the help of her mother and friends, went to a nearby hospital and got treatment for her injuries. She then filed a complaint against the four at Koramangala Police Station.

CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police (South-East) said, "We formed two special teams soon after the victim filed a complaint and nabbed all the four accused within nine hours. The test identification period of the accused person and other procedures are pending, so we cannot reveal more details about the accused persons."

According to sources, the victim's male friend knew the accused as they all lived in the same area. He had even called the victim when they abducted and abused her. However, he is not involved in the crime.