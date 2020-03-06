Woman ends life, leaves death note for top cop

A 26-year-old woman allegedly ended her life in North Bengaluru over dowry harassment and left behind a suicide letter addressed to the city police chief.

Nandini’s purported suicide in her Subramanya Nagar home was discovered by her husband Raju G at 9 am on Thursday. She is said to have left behind two letters, including a death note. In one of the letters, she described her husband as a sadist and a psycho and how he harassed her. In the other letter, she said it took her a long time to know the real face of her husband and that it was better to die rather than live with him. Her father later filed a police complaint.

Following the suicide letter and the complaint, Subramanya Nagar police opened a case of dowry death under IPC Section 304B, naming Raju, his father Gowra Shetty, mother Dhanalakshmi and sister Roopa. An officer said the suspects were being questioned and may be arrested depending on their role in the crime.

Raju and Nandini were married for seven years and have a daughter and a son.