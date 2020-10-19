Woman killed, 5 hurt as man goes on stabbing spree in Bengaluru

Tension gripped Cottonpet area in Bengaluru on Sunday morning when a man went on a stabbing spree, attacking walkers and pedestrians. This resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to five others.

The suspect, identified as M Ganesh (30), went on a stabbing spree at Anjanappa Garden, Bakshi Garden and Balekai Mandi.

Maari, a 30-year-old daily wager who was walking by the road when she was stabbed, is the deceased. The injured, who were bleeding profusely, were rushed to KIMS hospital for treatment.

Of them, the condition of Velayudhar is said to be critical and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sanjeev Patil, DCP (west), said the 30-year-old has been arrested and the knife has been recovered from him.

As per preliminary investigation, the suspect is a resident of Anjanappa Garden. He went to a butcher’s shop, from where he stole the knife, before going on a stabbing spree.

The staff at the shop tried to catch Ganesh, but he escaped.

Sub-inspector Murthy and constable Shivamurthy Naik, who were patrolling the area, managed to stop the suspect and take away the weapon from him.

Mentally ill, says mom

Ganesh’s mother told the police that he was mentally ill for the last two years and that he was undergoing treatment at Nimhans.

The police said they need to verify her claims.

The Cottonpet police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.