Worker electrocuted

A 35-year-old labourer was electrocuted during the construction of work in Yelahanka on Sunday.

The victim is Manjunathan, a resident of KR Puram, who was living with his brother. The site owner Srinivas Gowda (52) and supervisor Suresh (47) have been arrested for causing death due to negligence. The police said Manjunathan was working on the centring of the third floor in an under-construction building at Bettahalasur near Chikkajala. Around 4.30 pm, Manjunathan lifted iron rods from the terrace, which touched the high tension wire. He then collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.