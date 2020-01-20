Worker falls to death at metro site

A 34-year-old metro worker died after he lost balance and fell 35 feet below at a metro construction site near Kanakapura Main Road in Bayyanapalya on Thursday.

The victim, Narasimhamurthy, was a native of Challakere in Chitradurga district.

A senior police officer said that on January 16 around 7.30 am, Narasimhamurthy was working at the construction site. He slipped from a metro pillar and fell on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but declared brought dead. His father Hanumanthappa has filed a complaint with the Thalagattapura police, seeking action against a private agency and BMRCL officials for not providing his son with safety gears.

Hanumanthappa said that a week ago, his son had come home and returned to work. On Thursday, his co-worker Ashok called him and informed about his son’s death.

Hanumanthappa said the authorities did not provide his son with safety equipment and blamed contractor Balaram Reddy, engineer Manjunath and supervisor Umesh for Narasimhamurthy’s death.