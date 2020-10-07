Bengaluru drug peddler booked under harsh law, won't get bail for a year

A habitual offender out on bail was arrested again for peddling drugs and booked under the stringent Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Acts.

Syed Nazim, 41, faces six cases of drug peddling and was recently released on bail. He, however, went back to the old ways. KG Halli police recently caught him selling drugs.

Considering Nazim’s crime record, KG police submitted a detailed report to the city police commissioner seeking permission to book him under the PIT and NDPS acts. Police have now appealed to the advisory committee of the high court seeking approval of the charges. A person booked under these acts would not get bail for a year.

This is the second incident in which police have sought the court’s approval to invoke the PIT and NDPS acts. In May, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had booked a Nigerian national named Makuko Chukwuka Muolokwu, who faced five cases of drug peddling.