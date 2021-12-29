Bengaluru garbage contractors likely to cancel strike

BBMP garbage contractors are likely to cancel their December 31 strike.

At a meeting on Tuesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and other officials reportedly promised to address most of the grievances raised by the contractors. Another meeting is to be held at the BBMP’s Malleswaram office on Wednesday.

Among the issues raised by the contractors are: deduction of 20 per cent in monthly payments due to service providers engaged by the civic body for collection and transport of waste in every ward, withholding full payment for June and disagreements over service tax payments.

The contractors said some engineers were threatening to terminate the contracts in case they do not meet their financial expectations. "In many wards, assistant executive engineers (SWM) and environment engineers behave like the flunkeys of elected representatives. They demand a certain amount every month to be paid to elected representatives,” they said in a letter to the government.

