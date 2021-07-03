Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Forced indoors for weeks by the ferocious second wave, many missed their walks, their fitness routines and mandated gym visits. But now in unlock mode, as fitness centres reopen with 50% occupancy, will all that pent up energy explode in an all-out frenzy? Hang on, say experts. Exercise, but with caution!

Gyms across Bengaluru have their task cut out: Reopen but follow all the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols, and ensure that members strictly adhere to the rules. However, disturbing questions linger: Is it too early to let in even half the crowd? Are gyms particularly vulnerable to infection considering the closed spaces and multiplicity of contact points?

There are indeed issues related to how gyms are positioned and built. As a clinical nutritionist and counsellor Dr Ruta Lawate suggests, linking admission to vaccination could be one way of reducing vulnerability.

Vaccinated entries

“I would say, allow only the vaccinated people into gyms two weeks after taking the jab. Strictly follow social distancing and don’t allow anyone to be there longer than one hour at a stretch,” she says. But, she hastens to add, encouraging people to exercise and keep fit is very essential during the pandemic. “No doubts about that. It will also improve mental health.”

In terms of space, there is a design problem in gyms, reasons public health specialist Dr Ramnath. “Gyms are enclosed in glass without windows. Ventilation is often very poor. There is a need to look at boosting air circulation inside,” he points out.

For Dr Ruta, these pandemic concerns could be a trigger to rethink how fitness centres are structured. “Maybe this situation will lead to some new innovation in ventilation systems. Or they can restructure gym spaces in a way to provide private cubicles to every person. Necessity is the mother of invention.”

Structural change

Karnataka Gym and Fitness Owners’ Association (KGFOA) spokesperson Rakesh H K informs that the structural change is already underway. “The fixed glass is being replaced with sliding windows to boost air circulation and cross-ventilation. We are asking our member gyms not to switch on AC,” explains Rakesh, who has made the alterations at his V Fitness gym in J P Nagar.

To boost confidence among gym users, he says, the mandated safety protocols are being followed strictly. He explains, “We first do a temperature check before the pulse oxymeter reading for oxygen saturation. After every use, the equipment are sanitised both by the user and our inhouse assistants. We also insist that users don’t touch railings and other surfaces unnecessarily.”

Gym instructors have been asked to wear masks at all times, informs Rakesh. “For users, we are recommending that they wear face shields. To ensure all our instructors are vaccinated, we are in talks with the concerned government departments to conduct camps. As for users, almost 80% have received at least one shot.”

But Dr S Chethan, a medical professional flags another concern. “The gym is a very high risk area where all are hyperventilating, and their sweat and saliva are everywhere. In the light of being vaccinated, can gyms allow people without masks? The risk acceptance will be up to the gym users. In the end, gyms are a business.”

Troubled business

The business is in dire straits, chips in Rakesh. “As we are reopening, the building owners are insisting that we pay the full rentals even for periods when gyms were not allowed to operate. They say they have to pay property tax to the BBMP in full. Why can’t the government offer a rebate on tax like how Gujarat has done?”

Unable to manage the finances, many gyms have shut down permanently. “Most are not able to pay the full salary to the instructors and help staff. Since the field is not lucrative anymore, many are shifting to other industries. The government needs to support us to help the industry remain viable and attract good talent,” says Rakesh.

Home-based gyms

Health hazards and the economics of running a business do place gyms in a tricky terrain. This mandates a fine balancing act, notes a judge from the Indian Body Building Federation, preferring anonymity. “The risks associated with aerosol transmission of the virus in an enclosed space are real. But there is an alternative trend emerging: Home-based gyms.”

Fitness enthusiasts wary of heading back to the gym are building mini gyms at home. The IBBF judge elaborates, “Lot of gym equipment are now sold online. Many have also started cycling and running in a big way. Yes, people do get motivated by others in a gym. But that comes with an element of risk, and should wait.”