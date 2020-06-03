Ahead of monsoon, desilting begins at Bellandur, Varthur lakes

Amid the fear of pandemic and strict lockdown, officials have begun desilting at Bellandur and Varthur lakes with tonnes of silt removed from 50 acres in each of the water bodies.

For the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which took up the development work after getting a rap from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), transporting the silt dumped on the lake boundary to the quarries outside Bengaluru has become a big headache.

Though BDA offered to provide the silt free of cost for agriculture purpose, fear over chemical contamination of the soil has prevented them from taking it.

The official said the BDA is staring at the task of removing 1 crore cubic metre of silt from the two lakes. “It costs Rs 255 to remove and transport 1 cubic feet of silt. We have to spend more on removing silt than for developing the lake,” the official added.

Tenders were invited for desilting work back in February 2020. The work had to be taken up by ensuring that the water from the storm water drains do not enter the lake directly. The water in the lake was drained and the desilting was about to start when the lockdown was imposed.

“The desilting work began on April 24. Till now, silt up to 5 feet deep has been cleared from 100 acres of the two lakes,” an official from BDA said.

Eight excavators have been busy at work for the last one month. They have dumped the silt near the lake boundary. The silt has to be carried 25 km away. The Bengaluru Urban district administration has handed over 17 acres of stone quarry area in Mailasandra and Vittasandra.

“Transporting the silt is a big challenge as moving trucks in the morning period will inconvenience commuters. We have to operate in the limited window period during the night,” the official added.

Officials, however, want the silt to dry up as the recent rainwater has added to its weight. The court has also directed the BDA to weigh the silt before disposing it.

Residents in the area, however, expressed concerns that the silt will flow back into the lake during the heavy rain.